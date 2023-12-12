Tinubu drives health sector to front burner with massive investments

…Says Nigeria needs partnership for new green economy

..As Association of Public Health Services Professional chart the way forward

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIkI) with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is prioritizing and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and the allocation of increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

The President made this declaration at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments, and Development Partners in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was a part of activities marking Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually on December 12.

“Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies; health is back on the front burner.

”This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goal.

”Health is not merely the absence of disease but the embodiment of physical, mental, and social well-being. It is a fundamental human right and Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Care Coverage is reflected in the unwavering dedication of my administration to uphold this right for every individual, young or old, in rural or urban areas,” the President said.

Noting the importance of primary healthcare in building a resilient, integrated healthcare system, President Tinubu announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of physical infrastructure, equipment, and the re-training of frontline health workers starting from 2024.

To address the high cost of healthcare, President Tinubu said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) will be redesigned to enhance access to essential healthcare services as outlined in the National Health Act (2014).

The President emphasized the coordination and implementation of these initiatives must be non-partisan.

Highlighting several key policy actions of the administration in the health sector, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate explained that the BHCPF has been redesigned as the foundational basis for a sector-wide approach.

He added that the BHCPF, comprising at least 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, is expected to receive at least $2.5 billion in pooled and non-pooled financing from 2024 to 2026 to improve the primary health system nationwide.

The Minister outlined plans to double the number of fully functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) from 8,809 to 17,618 by 2027 across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that these PHCs will be linked to a comprehensive emergency care system.

Emphasizing the importance of transparent reporting, Prof. Pate stated that the federal government will make resource allocation, releases, and results transparent to all stakeholders, including government bodies, non-governmental partners, civil society organizations, and citizens.

He noted that the increased allocation in the proposed 2024 budget for health and social welfare sectors has demonstrated the political will of the Tinubu administration to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and improve the health of Nigerians.

”Thanks to Mr. President, the Federal Government is making significant investments in health infrastructure and equipment for our hospitals, as well as the provision of critical commodities, the expansion of health insurance, alongside heightened attention to the welfare of the health workforce,” he stated.

Addressing the rising prices of pharmaceuticals, Prof. Pate announced the federal government’s plan to establish a mechanism for the pooled procurement of critical pharmaceuticals in 2024. This initiative aims to lower costs and guarantee quality, making life-saving medications more affordable for the poorest Nigerians.

”In the medium term, Mr. President’s initiative to unlock the healthcare value chain will see Nigeria manufacturing increasing share of its generic drugs, medical devices, and associated content, such as vaccines over time. This will reduce our dependency on those only keen to exploit our markets,” the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare affirmed.

.says Africa, Nigeria need partnership for new green economy

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu says African countries would need partnership and a cooperative approach for a new green economy.

He said in a CNN Op-Ed article that the issues of security threats, dislocation of people, environmental atrophy and other collateral impacts of climate change were on his mind during the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, UAE.

Tinubu said Nigeria has battled against major obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, short-term challenges from economic reforms and the on-going unification of foreign exchange rates.

He said that the nation, however, remained steadfast in its resolve to reconstruct a better, cleaner economy in spite of these challenges.

“To uphold our legally binding commitment to a cleaner world, Nigeria launched the Nigerian Carbon Market Initiative at COP28 by joining the African Carbon Market Initiative,” he said.

Reiterating his stance on the inequity in the economic status quo, the president wrote that developing nations, in spite of contributing minimally to the problem, endure most of its impacts.

He said African countries simply cannot go at it alone, adding: “There must be a fair and cooperative approach. For too long, too many developed nations have hesitated to do what they should.

“Nigeria has taken significant steps and acted decisively in enacting the Climate Change Act and committing to net-zero emissions between 2050 and 2070.

“Africa’s most populous nation has successfully mobilised tens of thousands of youths nationwide to plant 250,000 trees annually to honour a pledge to plant 25 million trees by 2030 as we build our great green wall to fight back against encroaching desert across the northern region of our nation,” he said.

The president said Nigeria was aggressively pursuing the exploitation of the nation’s wind and solar resources, adding that transitioning from fossil fuels, which are Nigeria’s economic mainstay, will not be easy.

“While in Berlin last month at the G20 Summit, I announced Nigeria’s commitment to develop blue and green hydrogen capacity for international export. In conversations with Middle Eastern oil producers, I also solidified this commitment.

“We now seek to mobilise private capital with support from initiatives like the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative and the new US and EU global infrastructure programmes,” he said.

Tinubu also said that the European Union’s Global Gateway programme and the U.S. Government’s Build Back Better World initiative are potential resources Nigeria would explore in its efforts for cleaner energy.

“We are also looking to diversify our economy by engaging in friendly competition with Russia in the supply of energy to European markets.

‘’We can do it with natural gas and through green energy. This is why we are investing massively in both.

“Batteries for hire could help Nigerians ditch their generators. But the time for watching and waiting is over.

‘’Developed nations must honour commitments in the form of significant contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund and the $100 billion annual climate financing pledge,” the president said

.as Association of Public Health Services Professionals brainstorm, chart way forward to prevent emerging/re-emerging infections

The Association of Public Health Teaching, Research and Services (APHTReS), has urged Federal and State Governments in the country to consolidate on the lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic, to prevent emerging and re-emerging infections.

The President of the Association Professor Aja Godwin N Aja, made the assertion on Tuesday, during the opening ceremony of the 4th International Public Health Conference held at David Umahi University of Medical Sciences Uburu Ebonyi State .

The Conference has its theme, “Public Health Teaching, Research and Services in a Post Pandemic Era, was held in conjunction with the Management of David Umahi University of Health Sciences Uburu.

According to Professor Aja, “In a developing country like Nigeria, how do we learn from that, to prevent the next pandemic, that is the lesson we want to learn from this conference, ”

“Epidemics will soon knock on our doors, and we only need to consolidate on the lessons from the pandemic to make future better for Africa through innovations and research which is the pride and the twin pillars upon which David Umahi University of Health Sciences sits”

“We have chosen Speakers from all over the World, with vast experience including the World Health Organization,

“What do delegates need to do differently, when will the next endemic come, that triggered the conference,

Earlier while declaring the Conference open, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi University of Health Services Professor Jessy Uneke, represented by the Provost Professor Esther Ajuluchukwu, advocated the need for a paradigm shift and radical change of mindset .

“The devastating effects of COVID 19 which crumbled our health systems, tore our socio-economic lives apart, was possible because of lack of cohesiveness and inter professional collaboration and training which is the need of the time”

“where the public health teaching, research, and services work in silos, to return to the era where public health teaching and research are translated into implementable policies to improve the population health”

“It is therefore not a coincidence that we are hosting this year’s conference with the theme Public Health Teaching, Research and Services in a Post-Pandemic Era” which is the need of the time”

“This is a clarion call for collaboration, innovations, interprofessional education, training, and research at the pace of the changing world, diseases, and health related conditions”

Contributing, the Secretary of Association of Public Health Teaching, Research, and Service (APHTReS), Professor Ademola Ajuwon, emphasized that over 130 Abstracts would be presented at the Conference relating to Covid-19, Malaria, Breast Cancer among others.

He said that the Association will pass the resolutions of the Conference to the Federal Government to assist in tackling in Public health challenges in the country.

“How can delegates do a better job so that when they make presentations, the message would come out”

“At the end of the Conference, we will develop a Communique, which we are optimistic the government will adopt”

Highlights of the occassion were Zoom presentations from world renowned medical gurus notably Mrs Siobhan Fitzpatrick from the United States of America among others.

In attendance during the event included the Deputy Provost of David Umahi University Professor Henry Uro Chukwu, State Commissioner of Health Dr Sunday Ekuma, the President of Association of Public Health Teaching, Research and Services (APHTReS) Prof. Aja Godwin N. Aja, President of the Steering Committee for the 4th International Public Health Conference Professor Ademola Ajuwon among others.