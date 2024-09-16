Tinubu donates 1, 200 bags of rice to ministers as palliatives for distribution

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake hinted that President Bola Tinubu has made available 1,200 bags of rice to him for onward distribution to all the ministers.

According to Alake, the Presidency gave the palliatives to the ministers for distribution at the grassroots which will be channeled only to the aged.

Alake made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

The minister said, “Following the decision of the Presidency to respond to the yearnings of the Nigerian people to make more food available at the grassroots, 1,200 bags were made available to each minister to further supplement the established channels of distribution such as state governments and civic organisations.”

He said that the 1200 bags made available to him would be channeled to the aged only, adding, “We need to reach out to our aged fathers and mothers at times like this to demonstrate the Omoluabi values of taking care of the old in the community.

“In the spirit of inclusion, it is important that we channel this intervention to mainly elderly citizens who do not have the strength to compete for welfare goods such as these at the established centres. We have taken their inventory and we are delivering to them.

“Subsequent interventions will target other segments of the populace such as widows, orphans, persons living with disabilities and students in higher institutions of learning,” Alake said.

He enjoined all public-spirited Ekiti people to lend a hand to the needy, adding that all hands must be on deck to support all efforts to rid the state of hunger and poverty.

