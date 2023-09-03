Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu directs the total recall of all career and non-career ambassadors

Latest News
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

 

To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

 

By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.

Continue Reading
Editor 13848 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Governor Zulum felicitates with Shettima @ 57, describes…

Ogun clears air on LG Funding, Says N1.8bn invested in…

Navy hands over five ‘Tantita security’ men to…

Iwuanyanwu reactivates Ohanaeze Youth Wing

1 of 1,757