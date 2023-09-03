Tinubu directs the total recall of all career and non-career ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.