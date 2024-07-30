Tinubu directs NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery, others in Naira

Tinubu has proposed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited sell crude oil to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other refineries in naira.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga said the proposal was adopted by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“To ensure the stability of the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-Naira exchange rate, the Federal Executive Council today adopted a proposal by President Tinubu to sell crude to Dangote Refinery and other upcoming refineries in Naira,” Onanuga said.

“Dangote Refinery at the moment requires 15 cargoes of crude, at a cost of $13.5 billion yearly. NNPC has committed to supply four.

“But the FEC has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as pilot. The exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction.”

Onanuga said the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other settlement banks in Nigeria will facilitate the trade between Dangote and NNPC.

The game changing intervention will eliminate the need for international letter of credit, further saving the country of dollar payments,” the spokesperson said.

The decision followed the dispute between Dangote refinery, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Meanwhile, The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called PMS became worsened on Monday as residents bought fuel as high as N1,500 in some filling stations in Lagos State.

Daily Champion had reported the pathetic experience of residents of the State over the last one week since the current scarcity began.

“They sell a litre for as much as N1,500. The irony of the whole situation is that the black marketers here at Palmgroove -Onipanu axis on Ikorodu road sell right in front of filling stations that are under lock and keys for alleged lack of the product,” a car owner, Timothy Odedina stated.

“I have to settle for black market when I stayed for more than six hours in a queue,” he added.

Black marketers have taken advantage of the situation, and are selling as high as N1,300 per litre and N1,500 per litre in parts of Lagos and Ogun states.

A resident, simply identified as Taiwo said, “Mobil and Total in my area along LASU-Igando Road sold at N750 while others range from N800-N900 and only NNPC is selling at N586 but almost all of the stations are locked now.”

The NNPC mega station at Abesan Housing Estate was selling as at Monday morning but there were long queues where people had to wait for several hours to buy the commodity.

Another resident at Ogba who did not want his name in print said, “The major marketers like NNPC, Mobil, AP and TotalEnergies are still selling between N580 and N620 but other independent marketers sell between N800 and N900.”

Commercial drivers had therefore hiked up the fares. For example, our correspondent learnt that from Otta to Agege which used to be N500 was raised to N600 and then to N800.

A resident in the area stated, “Commuters had to stay long at bus stops trying to get cheaper fare. Some of the drivers would claim, they are heading to Oshodi, so they charge N1,000 for what used to be N700.”

