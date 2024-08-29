Tinubu departs Abuja for China on official visit

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Beijing, China, on Thursday, August 29, on an official visit.

He will have a brief layover in the United Arab Emirates.

In China, the President will meet with President Xi Jinping and will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials on the trip, a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) further disclosed.

