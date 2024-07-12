Tinubu congratulates new Olubadan on coronation

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of the ancient city of Ibadan.

The President conveyed his congratulations in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

“The President joins the family of the new Olubadan, Ibadan citizens, the Oyo State Council of Obas, and the Oyo State Government to celebrate Oba Olakulehin on his ascension to the revered throne of his forebears.

“The President affirms that Oba Olakulehin brings to the throne immense wisdom, experience, character, and strength,” said the statement.

The President urged the traditional ruler to use the highly esteemed stool of Ibadan to advance the peace, security, and development of the area.

“President Tinubu assures the new Olubadan of his support and wishes him success as he works to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the ancient city.

“The President also congratulates Ibadan indigenes on the peaceful succession process and prays that the peace, beauty, and renown of Ibadan will abide always,” the statement read.

Born on July 5, 1935, Oba Olakulehin studied at Yaba College of Technology where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Building.

He was recruited in 1970 through the Direct Short Service Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant after he transferred his service to the Nigerian Army Corp of Engineers.

He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Army as a Major on October 1, 1979, after a remarkable 25-year career in military service.

Upon disengagement from the military service, he engaged in private business.

Olakulehin made a foray into politics and was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1992.

He represented Ibadan South-East Constituency and served as Chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Army.

Oba Olakulehin was, on Friday, crowned the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland at the age of 89.

His coronation was attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; a former Oyo State Governor and member of the Olubadan-in-Council, Rashidi Ladoja; and a former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, among others.