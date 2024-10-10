Champion Newspapers Limited
TINUBU CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR INUWA YAHAYA AT 63

President Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu felicitates with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) on his 63rd birthday.  

 

President Tinubu thanks Governor Yahaya for his dedicated leadership of the NSGF and for ensuring that the forum remains a purposeful force in rallying leaders to address the multi-faceted challenges and promote regional cooperation and sustainable development.

 

The President acknowledges the governors steady strides in education, economic development, infrastructure, and agriculture. These efforts have improved the quality of life for the people of Gombe and made healthcare more affordable and accessible.

 

The President particularly commends the governor for reintegrating over 350,000 out-of-school children in the state, significantly improving examination pass rates.

 

President Tinubu prays that Gombe state will continue to witness more prosperity under the Dan Majen Gombe as he builds on the achievements that have endeared him to the people over the past five years of his tenure.

 

