Tinubu Commiserates With Abdullahi Ganduje Over The Passing Of Mother-In-Law

President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over the passing of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Asiya Muhammad Gauyama.

Hajiya Asiya died in Kano on Monday.

President Tinubu states that the deceased will be missed for her contributions to her family and community as matriarch, guide, and leader.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Asiya and comfort for her family.

