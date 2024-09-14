Tinubu commends military for killing wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, other terrorists in North West

President Bola Tinubu has said he received with relief the news of the strings of recent successful operations against security threats in the north-west by troops of the Nigerian military.

He noted that the success of the operations has given further assurance that our security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

Recall that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of north-western Nigeria. The troops also killed another terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a Joint Operation in Katsina, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

The successful operations follow the President’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored.

Tinubu, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), commended the military high command, the intelligence agencies, and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

“The President also commends the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and enjoins them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed.

President Tinubu reassures the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure”, part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, says the Federal Government of Nigeria remains grateful to her fallen heroes who laid their lives to guarantee the nation’s corporate existence.

Matawalle said this while inaugurating the national planning committee for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRDC).

This was contained in a statement in Abuja, by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations is an annual event marked on January 15, to commemorate the nation’s departed compatriots as well as to honour the living veterans.

It is also an opportunity for the country to acknowledge not only the Armed Forces but also all security agencies who contribute to the safety and sovereignty of the nation.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, the minister urged the committee to commence preparation towards marking of the 2025 event.

He charged members to come up with laudable initiatives that would surpass the patriotism displayed by the fallen heroes.

According to him, the Federal Government remains grateful to this category of Nigerians who laid their lives to guarantee the corporate existence of this country.

“They have given their lives for the peace and security of our dear nation and are therefore worthy of being celebrated as a mark of appreciation. We must ensure that this event honours their work and inspires future generations to continue this noble service.”

Matawalle added that the highlights of the events would include a ministerial briefing as well as the Nigerian Legion Humanitarian Day.

He said other events include the Emblem Appeal Launch by the President, Juma’at Prayer, an Interdenominational Church service and the wreath-laying ceremony which would take place on January 15, 2025.

The minister said that members of the committee were drawn from the various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies. (MDAs)

