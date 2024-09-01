Tinubu charged to fight insecurity with appropriate technology.

…as health workers demand release of kidnaped colleague

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been charged to used appropriate technology to tackle the ravaging insecurity in the country in order to secure lives and properties and create enabling environment for investors.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/AHPA) in solidarity with resident Doctors on strike, demanding the release of their kidnapped colleague, demanded that, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should take urgent security measures as the Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces to direct appropriate security agencies to use the latest security technology in addressing the hydra-headed threat posed by various acts of kidnapping, banditry and other organised crimes in the country.

The union, in a statement signed by omrade Kabir Ado Minibir, National Chairman and Comrade Martin Egbanubi, National Secretary, expressed heartfelt solidarity with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on the ongoing seven days nationwide warning strike action embarked upon by the Association over the abduction of one of its members; a Registrar at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna; Dr Ganiyat Popoola since December 27, 2023.

JOHESU/AHPA, in the statement condemned in its entirety the incidence of eight months adoption of Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, whom it learnt is a nursing mother.

According to the statement: “This is one adoption too many in the health sector where kidnappers have continued to carry out kidnaping activities without any form of resistance from the security apparatus.

“The vulnerability of health workers across health facilities in the country is capable of undermining healthcare delivery to citizens and consumers of healthcare across the country. This is a dangerous trend that requires emergency actions by all security agencies.

“JOHESU/AHPA therefore calls on the Federal Government and Governments at the sub-national levels to as a matter of urgency direct appropriate security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped medical practitioner, her husband and other Nigerians in the den of kidnapers nationwide”.