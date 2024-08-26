Tinubu Celebrates Governor Babagana Zulum At 55

President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulates the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, MNI, as he marks his 55th birthday.

Governor Zulum is an academic, visionary, reformist, and statesman.

President Tinubu joins family, friends, and the people of Borno State to celebrate the young and dynamic leader who embodies the pragmatism and energy of youth, as well as the sobriety, prudence, and wisdom of the elderly.

The President commends Governor Zulum’s hands-on approach to leadership, demonstrated by his unchoreographed, pre-dawn inspections of rural clinics and critical agencies to ensure their smooth operations and that staff are on hand to provide essential services at world-class standards.

President Tinubu also applauds the governor’s courage, exemplified by his personal interventions in security situations in Borno State and in the recent resettlement of displaced citizens.

The President appreciates Professor Zulum’s facility for providing unifying leadership, epitomized by his efforts towards ensuring the welfare of citizens from other parts of the country and in the promotion of Nigerians of diverse ethnic backgrounds and faiths through the ranks of the Borno Civil Service on the exclusive basis of merit.

“Babagana is one of those luminescent northstars of meritocratic rise in the Nigerian political firmament. From humble beginnings, his tenacious pursuit of personal growth and later on, expeditious state and national development, is a guide to Nigeria’s future generations. Borno State and Nigeria at large are fortunate to benefit from his benevolent brand of modest, rigorous, and visionary political and administrative leadership,” the President states.

As the governor marks his milestone, the President wishes him many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.