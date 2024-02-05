Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu Celebrates Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq On Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu heartily congratulates the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his birthday, February 5, 2024.

President Tinubu celebrates the thorough-bred professional and spartan politician whose historic ascendancy to the Office of the Executive Governor has brought sweeping changes to the political trajectory of the State.

The President applauds the Governor for the programmes, projects, and initiatives his administration has introduced to address the significant needs of Kwarans, noting especially the KwaraLEARN initiative, which seeks to empower teachers and re-engineer education for the future prosperity of the teeming youths of Kwara State.

President Tinubu also commends the Governor for his discipline, attunement, and candour, which have bolstered his popularity among the people and broadened the acceptability of progressivism in the State.

As Governor Abdulrazaq marks his birthday, the President wishes him more prosperous years as well as good health and strength in the service of the people.

 

