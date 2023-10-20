Tinubu bows to pressure, reverses nomination of Imam Kashim Imam as FERMA chairman

President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

Also, the President has appointed new Chief Executive Officers for the Nigeria Television Authority ( NTA), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) , Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria ( FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), National Orientation Agency ( NOA), and the Nigeria Press Council ( NPC), NBC and ARCON

The appointment of the new leaderships across information and National Orientation sectors was announced on Thursday in Abuja.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to Tinubu on media and publicity said the agencies and parastatals are under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Ngelale listed those appointed to include ; Mr Lanre Issa – Onilu as Director – General of the

National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Director-General / CEO — Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Director-General / CEO — Dr. Muhammed Bulama and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) , Director-General / CEO, Mr. Charles Ebuebu.

Others are Voice of Nigeria (VON), Director-General / CEO, Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Director-General / CEO, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Managing Director / CEO, Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali,

Nigerian Press Council, (NPC), Executive Secretary / CEO, Mr. Dili Ezughah.

” The President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.

“By these directives of the President, the above listed appointments take immediate effect,” Ngelale said

.Urges stronger Nigeria-EU relations

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja called for the strengthening of cross-sectoral partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) based on the principles of democracy, rule of law, and freedom.

Receiving a delegation of the EU, led by Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships, the President welcomed the signing of eight financing agreements between Nigeria and the EU, under the “EU Global Gateway in Nigeria,” at a separate event earlier in Abuja.

“Democracy is not an easy process, but we must fight for democracy and struggle for it to win at all times,” the President said.

President Tinubu, who emphasized the importance of economic cooperation with the EU in the areas of digital education, traditional energy, renewable energy, and broadband access, equally told the visiting delegation that Nigeria’s economy was going through several long-lasting reforms to render it capable of pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty

“We have a young and vibrant population, and we are determined to succeed. If we succeed, democracy succeeds. If we succeed, freedom succeeds,” he said.

“We need all of our partners’ hands on deck to sail together. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships.”

In her remarks, the EU Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships commended Nigeria for playing a pivotal role as a key partner of the EU, not only in politics and economics, but also in shaping the social landscape across the African continent.

The EU Commissioner explained that over the past four years, the EU has been working to transform the nature of its relationship with Africa by shifting away from the traditional donor-recipient dynamic.

She said the EU seeks to establish an equal and mutually beneficial partnership through the “Global Gateway” investment programme as a flagship example.

She noted that this strategy, agreed at the AU-EU Summit in Brussels last year, sets a goal of €300 billion in investments, with €150 billion allocated to Africa.

Thanking President Tinubu for the important role Nigeria played in supplying key energy products during its standoff with Russia in recent times, the EU Commissioner noted that the oil & gas partnership can be expanded while adding that the “Global Gateway” strategy is designed to expedite the green and digital transformations in EU partner countries, with Nigeria standing as one of its most strategic.

”We are investing in critical infrastructure such as energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure, as well as in human capital, education, and research,” she said.

Other members of the EU delegation include: Ms. Samuela Isopi, Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS; Ms. Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director of the Africa and European External Action Service (EEAS); Ms. Lora Borissova, Africa Advisor, Cabinet of EU; and Ms. Maria Pilar Palmero Vaquero, Head of Unit for Western Africa, Directorate-General International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

.Signs instrument of ratification on AU charter on rights of persons with disabilities

Also, President Bola Tinubu has signed the Instrument of Ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa, which was adopted by the Thirtieth Ordinary Session of the Assembly, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the 29th day of January, 2018.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Protocol and undertakes to faithfully perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained;

“In witness whereof, I, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, have set my hand and Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this Instrument of Ratification at Abuja on this 19th day of October in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-Three.”