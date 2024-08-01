Tinubu, Atiku, Mbah, Ezekwesili, Obaseki pay tribute to late Onyeka Onwenu

Cosmas Chukwu with agency reports

President Bola Tinubu extends his profound condolences to the family of the late Ms. Onyeka Onwenu.

Ms. Onwenu was a singer, songwriter, actor, journalist, activist, and politician.

President Tinubu mourns the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition, ‘One Love’, in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony.

The President recalls the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.

President Tinubu celebrates the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who applied herself to the whole gamut of artistic enterprise and expression, bringing joy and laughter to many.

The President condoles with the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste and that she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.

The President states that Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.

Also, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of ace singer and social activist, Onyeka Onwenu.

Her demise has attracted tributes from Nigerians in all walks of life.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku described Onwenu’s contributions to the nation as “timeless”.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said, “Oh dear, I am so sad to learn of the passing of Onyeka Onwenu, MFR.

“Onyeka was a multi-talented woman whose impact would stand the test of time.

“She was a transformational journalist whose works, such as the documentary “Nigeria: The Squandering of Riches,” are timeless.

“Her musical prowess led to multiple hits, which will continue to resonate long after her exit.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to her beloved family and friends and the musical fraternity.

“May God grant her family the fortitude to bear her departure.”

Also,Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the death of Nigeria’s veteran musician, Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on Tuesday, describing it as the exit of a nightingale and a music icon.

Mbah said the demise of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and the songstress in quick succession had dug a big hole in the hearts of Ndigbo, Nigerians, Africans, and the music world as a whole.

Reacting to the news of the unfortunate development on Wednesday, Mbah said, “This is yet another sad development for the nation in general and Ndigbo in particular. Coming on the heels of the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Onyeka Onwenu’s sudden death is one death too many and has dug a gaping hole in our hearts. As the late Ghanaian poet and diplomat, Kofi Awoonor, would put it, death has indeed made war upon our house.

“Onyeka Onwenu was a music icon, a songstress par excellence, and a nightingale personified. She was born to sing, and she delivered on her earthly mission in memorable and superlative manners, winning many awards in the process.

“She was also a woman of courage, a social crusader, a patriot, and lover of her people, who never shied away from speaking up in defence and advancement of truth, justice and equity

“Onwenu will be sorely missed, but it is consoling that she lived life to the fullest of her talents, sowing herself indelibly in the heart of humanity and will, like all legends, be remembered for many generations to come. I pray God to grant her soul eternal repose and comfort her family, the nation, and, indeed, Africa.”

Onwenu’s sons, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, officially announced her passing the singer and songwriter’s demise on Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that my brother and I want to announce the passing of our mother, the much-loved Onyeka Onwenu,” statement reads in part.

They explained that the multitalented artiste passed away in Lagos, Tuesday night.

A former Minister of Education, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has expressed her sorrow over the passing of music legend Onyeka Onwenu, describing it as “shocking and extremely tragic”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ezekwesili eulogised Onwenu as a distinguished Nigerian who brought joy and laughter to many through her versatile artistic endeavours.

Ezekwesili celebrated Onwenu’s life, highlighting her exceptional talents as a journalist, newscaster, songwriter, musician, performer, actor, and producer.

She said, “Shocking and extremely tragic news of the passing of our dear #OnyekaOnwenu – The Elegant Stallion – as we came to know her..

“Our sister, Onyeka was as cerebral as she was gifted in the Arts and quite a captivating journalist in the 80s when she returned home and did her National Youth Service with NTA #NTANewsNow . Her newscasting skills were unmatched.

Onyeka Onwenu left us with her ‘One Love Keep Us Together’ song- Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, has described Onyeka Onwenu’s death as devastating, saying, “she left us with a striking song in her last performance on earth, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.”

Reacting to the death of the legendary musical icon via his X handle, Obi narrated the situation surrounding Onwenu’s death.

“I watched as doctors battled to save her life in vain yesterday after her elegant performance on stage.

“Yesterday provided a totally devastating moment for me as I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow.

“Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.

”I followed her to the hospital, I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone.”

Obi said in spite the medical practitioners’s valiant efforts, Onwenu sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.

“My heart goes out to her children, family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

“May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Onyeka Onwenu was a national treasure, a shining star who inspired generations with her music, activism, and strong dedication to the arts.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss for the entire nation, and she will be deeply missed.

“I want to thank everyone who accompanied her to the hospital yesterday. Special thanks to Mr and Mrs John Momoh, Mr and Mrs Okonkwo and Mr Okpara, who were with her during her last moments.

“Governor Alex Otti joined in also and Mr Femi Ajayi, who equally returned to the hospital this morning when we had to finalise everything about her passing.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire and unite us all.

“My condolences to her family, the entertainment industry, and the nation at large. May we find solace in the memories we shared with her and the impact she had on our lives,” he said.

Similarly, The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed sadness over the death of music icon Onyeka Onwenu, describing her as a gift to her generation.

Onwenu was said to have died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at the birthday party of Stella Okoli.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the governor described the late singer as “one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports.”

“Onwenu was a gift to her generation—sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting. Hers was a gift well deserving as she serenaded all with her voice, soothing both the old and the young with melodious, evergreen tunes.

“Onwenu performed excellently as a conscious musician, lacing her music with messages for social revival.

“She wore many hats elegantly as a soulful singer, fierce journalist, and conscientious social crusader. Her desire for a better Nigeria was evident in the passion she infused into the many avenues she used to advocate for a more prosperous nation.

“It is sad that we lost her at a time when we needed role models like her to inspire Nigerian youths, who would have benefited from her experience and insights garnered as an active figure in various aspects of the Nigerian experience.

“We will miss her elegance, candour, and infectious charm. I commiserate with the Onwenu family, friends, and associates and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.