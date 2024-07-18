Tinubu approves New Minimum Wage

President Tinubu has finally approved a N70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers with a promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a scheduled meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said: “President Tinubu also promised to find ways to assist the private sector and the sub-nationals to pay the minimum wage.

“President Tinubu announced the decisions at the meeting held with leaders of TUC and NLC on Thursday in Abuja, the second time the parties met in 7 days.

“The Labour leaders applauded President Tinubu for the fatherly gesture as the President also promised to use his discretionary powers meet the demands of university unions demanding unpaid 4 months salaries.”

