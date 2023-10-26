Tinubu appoints ten INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten (10) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

Mr. Etekamba Umoren — Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Shehu Wahab — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Aminu Kasimu Idris — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct.