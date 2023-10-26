Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu appoints ten INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners

People & Power
25
By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten (10) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:

 

Mr. Etekamba Umoren — Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Shehu Wahab — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Aminu Kasimu Idris — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct.

 

