Tinubu appoints Onanuga, Bako, 12 others to Presidential Transition C’ttee

.As military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

Zelensky invites Jagaban to Ukraine on state visit

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted 14 more names into the presidential transition council few weeks after he nominated former Lagos Finance Commissioner, Wale Edun and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

FULL LIST OF THE 14 SUB-COMMITTEES AND THE 14 NOMINEES FROM TINUBU BELOW

Director, Budget and Finance – Abubakar Kyari

Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring – Hon. Stella Okotete

Media and Publicity – Bayo OnanugaChurch Service – Bishop Adegbite

Juma’at Service – Imam Faud

Protocol and Invitations – Donald Wokoma

Transport and Logistics – Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir

Inauguration Lecture – Dr. Danladi Bako

Security and Ceremonial Parade – Colonel Abdulazeez Yar’Adua

Venue and Swearing in – Makinde Araoye

Medical – Dr. Betta Edu

Pre-Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night – Barr. Zainab Buba Marwa

Accommodation – Abuh Andrew Abuh

Children’s Day Celebration – Samira Saddik

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has expressed commitment to peaceful transition to new government on May 29, and assured that the military and intelligence community were ready to counter any threat to national security.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami urged the populace to discard the apprehension created by the enemies of Nigeria predicting security threats.

“Like the general elections has come and gone, winners have been announced, people are just being apprehensive to be insinuating situations that are not there.

“People have been predicting that this country will finish but nothing has happened.

“Members of the Armed Forces like I always tell you, will continue to give their best, and we are not resting on our oars to ensure that peace and security is sustained.

“I equally assure you that the intelligence community too are working round the clock just like the armed forces to ensure that there is peace and stability; I can assure you that there are a lot of follow up operations going on everyday.

“People who are at the verge of committing crime are being arrested; people who are moving ammunitions from one point to the other to go and commit havoc are being arrested everyday as it was reflected in the brief for today.

“So people should not be afraid that when they hand over there is going to be calamity all over the place.

“I can assure you that we are ready to address whatever calamity that wants to come up.

“We are ready for that, so people should just go about their normal duties and forget about these apprehension people are creating unnecessarily.

“There is no cause for alarm and everything is under control,” he said.

Danmadami also assured the public that the Sallah would be celebrated peacefully, adding that there might be one or two isolated cases, but that the military and other security agencies would be ready to tackle them.

However, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has extended his warm felicitations to Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his election victory.

This is contained in a statement from the Office of the President-elect and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman.

According the statement, the Ukrainian leader, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, expressed his gladness at the peaceful conduct of Nigeria’s just-concluded general elections and particularly praised the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, adding that his country is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria.

The statement further revealed that Zelenskyy used the opportunity of the goodwill message to extend his invitation to the President-elect to visit Ukraine on a State Visit as soon as he settles down in office after inauguration on May 29, 2023.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our State, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN

Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation.

We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation. The fulfillment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you. I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to the further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”