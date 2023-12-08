Tinubu appoints Ogbe Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Lopkobiri to Chair Governing Council

.As National Council on Privatization gets new members

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri and Felix Omatsola Ogbe, as Chairman and Executive Secretary, respectively, of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Ogbe is taking over as Executive Secretary from Engr Simbi Wabote, who has run the affairs of the Board since September 2016 when he was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari and reappointed in September 2020 for a second term run.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, members of the Board include EVC Upstream of the NNPC Limited, Oritsemyiwa Eyesan; CEO of the NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe and five others.

“In conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB):

“Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources; Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary; Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL; Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC; Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member; Nicolas Odinuwe — Member; Rapheal Samuel — Member; Sadiq Abubakar — Member; and Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member,” the statement reads.

The statement further said President Tinubu hopes members of the new Board and Management would deploy their expertise to help him achieve his administration’s 70% indigenous content participation in the energy industry.

Also, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of four (4) new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council:

(1) Oluwole Osin — South-West

(2) Mohammed Mustapha Bintube — North-East

(3) Olayiwola Yahaya — North-Central

(4) Akwa Effion Okon — South-South

The President charges the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.