Tinubu appoints New NELMCO MD/CEO And Executive Director

News
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas has served as the Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8th, 2023.

Furthermore, her previous interim role and new substantive appointment has created a vacancy at her previous position: Executive Director, Liability Management.

Accordingly, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney to serve in NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

By these directives of the President, these appointments take immediate effect.

