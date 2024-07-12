Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu Appoints New Managing Director And Board Chairman For The Nigerian Ports Authority 

News
372
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

 

The President has also approved the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

 

Dr. Dantsoho holds a Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

 

 

 

Before his appointment, he had served in various roles in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

 

Senator Adeyeye, the Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician.

 

He is a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

 

The President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.

Continue Reading
Editor 20932 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Validation of LGA autonomy by S’Court a significant…

Soyinka @ 90: Tinubu names National Theatre after Nobel…

FG inaugurates coordinating unit on food security, cost 

ASUP threatens strike over new scheme of service

1 of 1,596