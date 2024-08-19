Tinubu Appoints New Management Team For  Niger Delta Power Holding Company

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The new members of the management of the company are as follows:

(1) Engineer Jennifer Adighije — Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

(2) Engineer Abdullahi Kassim — Executive Director (Generation)

(3) Engineer Bello Babayo Bello — Executive Director (Networks)

(4) Mr. Emmmanuel Umeoji — Executive Director (Corporate Services)

(5) Mr. Omololu Agoro — Executive Director (Finance & Accounts)

(6) Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama — Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial)

(7) Barrister Steven Andzenge — Executive Director (Legal Services)

The new NDPHC Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jennifer Adighije, is an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.

She holds a master’s degree in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

The President expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).