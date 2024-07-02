Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Tinubu appoints new head of Housing Loan Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed as the new Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

 

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

 

In the statement made available to newsmen by Muhammed Ahmed, Director, Communications, HOCSF office, Yemi-Esan also handed over appointment letter to the new Executive Secretary.

 

She said Ahmed’s appointment was sequel to terminal leave embarked upon by the former Executive Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Mairiga, ahead of the expiration of his four-year tenure in September.

 

While congratulating the new appointee, the HOCSF charged her to leverage on the wealth of experience garnered over the years, towards ensuring the full realisation of the Board’s core mandate.

 

Before her new appointment, Hajiya Ahmed was the Board’s Director of Operations of the FGSHLB.

