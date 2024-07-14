Tinubu Appoints New DG’s for   ICRC  , PenCom,   NSITF, NAGGW, NPC, NDE , others     

It was a season of appointments as President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of many Director generals of various agencies,

The President approved Mr. Jobson Ewalefoh as the new Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Mr. Ewalefoh is a professional with years of experience in government and development organizations, in addition to expertise in public-private partnerships, public policy reform and development.

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The President expects absolute dedication and probity in the management of the ICRC and in pursuit of its strategic objective of accelerating investment in national infrastructure through the innovative mobilization of private-sector funding.

Also, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Ms. Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

The President anticipates a goal-oriented leadership to drive efficiency and superlative performance in the National Pension Commission as the prime regulator of the Nigerian Pension Industry.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Mr. Faleye is a legal and corporate finance specialist.

President has approved the appointment of Mr. Saleh Abubakar as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW).

Mr. Abubakar is a highly experienced public administrator with decades of experience across several sectors.

The President expects diligence and dedication in driving the agency’s mandate of empowering communities to combat land degradation, enhance food security, and build resilience to climate change through sustainable interventions and education.

Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Kehinde Alli-Macaulay as the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Mrs. Alli-Macaulay is a former lawmaker and former Chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, and Job Creation.

The President anticipates a comprehensive re-positioning of the NSITF for enhanced social protection and qualitative service delivery to the Nigerian people.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Baffa Dan Agundi as the new Director-General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC).

Mr. Dan Agundi is a former majority leader of the Kano State House of Assembly. He was also Principal Registrar of the Kano State High Court of Justice.

The President anticipates the Director-General’s utmost dedication and patriotic zeal in driving the Centre’s mandate of developing a national culture of excellence in operational efficiency and institutionalizing a performance-driven orientation toward measurable productivity in the citizenry for the overall enhancement of service delivery and quality of life across the nation.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Mr. Mohammed is an architect, and also, a construction technology and environment professional.

The President expects improved outcomes in the agency’s objective of operating and maintaining hydrological stations nationwide, as well as carrying out groundwater exploration and monitoring using various scientific techniques in order to provide hydrological and hydrogeological data needed for planning, design, execution and management of water resources and allied projects.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Silas Agara as the new Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Mr. Agara is an entrepreneur and sports administrator who previously served as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

The President anticipates an overhaul of the NDE for optimal performance in designing and implementing programmes to combat mass unemployment.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Mr. Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator, and good governance advocate.

The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer to ensure transparency and efficiency in the operations of the agency to actualize the objective of the NLTF as a driver of good causes in Nigeria.