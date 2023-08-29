Tinubu appoints new board, mgt for NDDC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The appointments take immediate effect.
The following are the Board and Management team members:
Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta;
Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa; Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers; Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom;
Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo; Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa;
Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom;
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta ; Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers; Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo;
Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo and Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo.
Others are Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia;
Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River;
Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East and Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West.
According to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the “President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda”.
