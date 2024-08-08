Tinubu appoints governing councils of some Federal Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these specialized institutions of learning:

MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE

(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa — Member

(3) Samuel Isichei — Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member

NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member

The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS GOVERNING COUNCILS OF FEDERAL COLLEGES OF EDUCATION

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these federal colleges of education:

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), YAURI, KEBBI STATE

(1) Ismaila Gadaka — Chairman

(2) Abdulhakeem Adegoke — Member

(3) Pam Ishaya — Member

(4) Abubakar Sadique Fakai — Member

(5) Zara Duamlong Usman — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), ISU, EBONYI STATE

(1) Mohammed Sani Takori — Chairman

(2) Dauda Onipede — Member

(3) Victor Mela Danzaria — Member

(4) Solomon Ayuba — Member

(5) Mario Eno Owumi — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ODUGBO, BENUE STATE

(1) Baba Alphonsus Homsuk — Chairman

(2) Kayode Ajiboye — Member

(3) Rex Ogbonna — Member

(4) Jude Ngaji — Member

(5) John Yada Viko — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, JAMA’ARE, BAUCHI STATE

(1) Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir — Chairman

(2) Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu — Member

(3) Bar Brass Yaji — Member

(4) Mustapha Shehu — Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN MADI, SOKOTO

(1) Abdullahi Adamu — Chairman

(2) Olatunji Akinbiyi — Member

(3) Mohammed Adamu Malala — Member

4) Saleh Musa Audu — Member

(5) Lami Ehi Oguogho — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), BENIN CITY, EDO STATE

(1) Tukur Jikamshi — Chairman

(2) Abdullahi Adamu Loko — Member

(3) Asimiyu Alarape — Member

(4) Abubakar Abubakar Bello — Member

(5) Christopher Okaeben — Member

The President anticipates that the new members of the boards of these institutions will serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation’s federal colleges of education.