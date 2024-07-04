Tinubu appoints ex-Wema Bank MD Adebise chairman FHFL board

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new board members for Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a statement on Tuesday, said the appointment is in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to energise growth opportunities within the real estate sector.

Ngelale said the newly appointed members of the board include Demola Adebise — former chief executive officer (CEO) of Wema Bank — who will serve as chairman of the board, Abdul Muttalab, CEO and managing director, as well as Abdullahi Musa, executive director (finance).

“Others are: Emeka Henry Inegbu – Executive Director (Operations), Representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated – (Non-Executive Director) and Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – (Non-Executive Director),” Ngelale said.

“The appointees also include Sam Okagbue – (Non-Executive Director), Musa Ahmed – (Non-Executive Director), Eniang Nkang – (Non-Executive Director) and Bilkisu Usman – (Non-Executive Director).”

Ngelale said the president expects the new board members to deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate se