Tinubu appoints Durotoye, Nwabufo, 3 others as media aides

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ace public speaker , Mr Fela Durotoye and four others to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

In a release issued on Monday by the Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, Durotoye is named Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice.

Other appointees are former Deputy Editor of The Cable and publisher of public interest newspaper, The Link, Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement); Senate Correspondent of Channels Television, Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications); Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) pressure group, APC Rebirth, Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs) and Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties).

President Tinubu also approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The President tasked the new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.