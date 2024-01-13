Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu appoints board members for gas infrastructure Fund

Energy
President Tinubu
77
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the board members of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

 

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

 

He said that the MDGIF would be domiciled in the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

 

Ngelale said that Tinubu mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline and patriotism.

 

He said those virtues were in line with the administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

 

The appointees are MDGIF Governing Council Chairman – Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; MDGIF Executive Director – Mr Oluwole Adama and MDGIF Governing Council Secretary – Mr Joseph Tolorunshe.

 

Mr Farouk Ahmed is the NMDPRA Chief Executive, with representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance as parts of the board.

 

The three MDGIF Independent Member of the board are Ms Amina Maina (North-East), Mr Edet David Ubong (South-South) and Mr Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

Continue Reading
Editor 16911 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Total Energies Visits NCDMB, Reconfirms FID for Ubeta…

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Starts Production

Help govt to curb oil theft, NDDC’s EDFA urges traditional…

NNPC Ltd, records over N2.5trn profit

1 of 450