Tinubu: Akpabio fetes Akwa Ibom APC state, local governments, ward officers…..Says former Lagos Gov is next President of Nigeria 

National Vice Chairman APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on New Year day hosted APC chieftains, candidates and leadership of the party from all the wards, local governments and the state at his Ukana country home in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, assuring them that with their support and commitment, the presidential candidate of the party, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the next President of Nigeria.”

He charged them to campaign vigorously through all the nooks and crannies of the state for the success of the party in the forth coming Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections to record a landslide victory.

“From what I have seen so far in the state, our party members and supporters are hungry for victory at the polls. They have made this campaign and sensitisation of the voters very easy for the party because of their sincerity and commitment to the success of the party.

“There is no village or ward the APC is not fully on ground and that should be continued until we deliver Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the President; myself as your Senator and Akan Udofia as our next governor and other candidates of our party”, Akpabio declared.

Addressing the party leaders, the former Senate Minority Leader informed them that the Hilltop Mansion “is for our party to lose in view of the recent developments within the main opposition camp”, charging them to let go the past and work for success of the party at the election.

Speaking at the event, the state chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, thanked the former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs for hosting the entire party leadership in the state in his country home, assuring him of the readiness of party members to comb the nooks and crannies of the state for votes for the success of the party in the coming general elections, declaring that the former presidential aspirant, “is a leader that must be supported by all to deliver APC at the centre and the state”.

