Tinubu, Àkinyelure for Idanre Day  

DAMISI OJO, Akure

President Bola Tinubu and the chairman, NNPCL Board, Chief Pius Akinyelure, are among the dignitaries expected to grace the famous annual Idanre Day celebration in a foremost Yoruba kingdom, Idanre, in Ondo State today (Saturday).

The grand finale of the celebrations is scheduled to be held at the Olofin Grammar School Idanre, by 10am.

The chairman of Idanre Development Association (IDA),Chief(Dr) Anthony Omolola, made this known in a statement he signed on behalf of IDA, the foremost socio-cultural organization in the kingdom.

According to the statement, Idanre Day 2023, is meant to celebrate the culture and heritage of Idanre Kingdom while serving as a catalyst for its tourism development.

At the occasion, various clubs, associations and groups will pay traditional homage to Oba Dr Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, Gbolagunte Arubiefin IV, the Owa and Paramount Ruler of Idanre Kingdom in line with cultural values.

IDA, a body saddled with coordinating and facilitating the socio-cultural and general development of the Kingdom, stressed that the celebrations will witness a variety of activities, including a fundraiser at which the member, Representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Festus Akingbaso, will serve as chief launcher.

