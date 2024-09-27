Tinubu aide, Arogundade donates laptops to JSS students

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (SSAP-TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, Thursday donated 50 laptops to JSS students of Government Secondary School, Tudun-Wada. The picture shows the SSAP-TVEE in a group photograph with the beneficiaries.

