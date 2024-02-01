Timi of Ede felicitates new AIG, Wale Abass

The Timi of Ede land, HRM, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, has felicitated with the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who hails from the ancient town on his elevation to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

This was contained in a press statement personally signed by the monarch and made available to the newsmen by the palace Director of media and Public Communication, Dapo Akinyele, in Ede on Thursday.

The Royal father eulogized AIG Wale Abass for his dedication to duty, resilience and doggedness which every Ede indigene is known for, adding that AIG Wale Abass is a courageous Officer with the courage of his forebears as great warriors.

The highly-revered monarch also used the medium to pray for God guidance and protection over the new AIG, while also urging all sons and daughters of Ede, both at home and in the Diaspora to be good ambassadors of the ancient town wherever they are.

“On behalf of all indigenes of Ede in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, I heartily felicitate with AIG Wale Abass on his recent elevation to the exalted position of Assistant Inspector General of Police; it is indeed a profound reward of gallantry and diligence.

“Without mincing words, this present assignment is an impetus”.

