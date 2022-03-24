Timeless Woman’ presents leadership training for women

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

Organizers of “Timeless Woman”, ReBirth Conference has urged Nigerian women to register in order to be part of the forth coming program themed: Grace upon Grace.

Slated for Saturday March, 26th and Sunday 27th at theTrinity House, Zion Center, Trinity Avenue By Water Corporation Drive, Off Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will feature key speakers including Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Co-Pastor, House on the Rock Church; Dr. Izeduwa Derex-Briggs, a former United Nations Regional Director for Gender Equality; Abosede George-Ogan, Founder Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) and several others.

ReBirth Conference is a reawakening programme targeted at women from all walks of life.

Coordinator of the “Timeless Woman” a female gender initiative, Sade Rowland said there will be seminar sessions that will focus on women in politics, governance, empowerment and gender equality.

She noted that there was an urgent need for a national reawakening where women will be in the front row in championing national development, stressing that when women find themselves in a leadership role, their capabilities and abilities are undeniable.

Speaking further she said, it was in the light of this, that Timeless Woman was organizing the leadership seminar for women from all walks of life to rub minds on how to be more confident, have a growth mindset;adding that the seminar will also provide networking opportunities and how to explore the new frontiers of awakened leadership, and inventiveness.