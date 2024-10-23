Time 100 Honoree, Prof Ogoina, becomes Bayelsa Medical Varsity VC

The new Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, Prof Dimie Ogoina, has pledged to transform the tertiary medical institution into a globally-recognized leader in medical education, research and innovation.

He spoke via his inaugural speech as the 2nd Vice Chancellor of the young institution, saying that his vision for the school aligns with the founding ideals upon which this institution has been established.

Expatiating further, Prof Ogoina, who was the Chief Medical Director of Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital before his new appointment, said his vision to transform BMU was deeply rooted in the shared goal of the university community to transform the school into a globally-recognized leader in medical education, research and innovation; adding that together, through collaboration and collective effort, “we will work towards a future where BMU is celebrated for academic excellence, technology-driven initiatives, commitment to sustainability, and a significant global health impact”.

On his agenda to achieve the goals he already set for his administration, the Vice Chancellor he has a strategic agenda named ASPIRE, which he will employ to do the job.

He said the agenda simply means, Academic Excellence, Sustainability, Partnerships and Engagement, Innovation and Technology, Research Excellence, Empowerment and Welfare.

He was however, quick to state that his immediate priorities for the next six months would include but not limited to undertaking a familiarization tour of the university to engage directly with students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders including listening sessions to gather valuable insights, identify strengths and challenges, and foster open communication across the BMU community.

The Vice Chancellor said that he intended to appraise and address the university’s Accreditation requirements towards ensuring that all existing programmes meet national and international accreditation standards, stating: “I will establish an Accreditation Task Force to address accreditation gaps in current programmes and assess future needs as the university expands”.

He plans to establish a Centre of Excellence Committee to be tasked with recommending and developing Centres of Excellence in key medical fields, adding that using data-driven decision-making, such centres will focus on specialized research and academic leadership.

Prof Ogoina also disclosed that he would conduct a comprehensive audit of Academic and Research Readiness by initiating an audit to assess BMU’s readiness for achieving academic and research excellence.

The audit will cover critical areas like faculty qualifications, infrastructure, and research output, informing both the strategic plan and immediate interventions.

Also, among his priorities, the varsity don said will be the establishment of a Financial Sustainability and Revenue Generation Committee to explore new revenue streams, focusing on consultancy services, entrepreneurial initiatives and partnerships.

“This committee will ensure financial sustainability for BMU by diversifying income and minimizing financial risks”, he said.

Prof Ogoina, is a Time 100 Honoree of the Class of 2023, who was honoured by the influential Time Magazine as a global player in the field of medical sciences.

According to the US-based publication last year, in 2017, when Dr. Dimie Ogoina sounded the alarm on a new presentation of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) that he was seeing in his home country of Nigeria, the world wasn’t ready to listen.

Recognizing the importance and potential implications for global spread, he persisted, documenting the potential for sexual transmission of Mpox and publishing the data in high-impact scientific journals.

As the global Mpox outbreak unfolded in 2022, Dimie’s insights became critically important to developing better strategies to prevent and control outbreaks. The publication added that Dimie was also a passionate champion for global health equity.

He has often made the point that Mpox was not a new disease and that had the world paid attention sooner, “we could have avoided a global outbreak”.

It is this drive that has led Dimie to make significant contributions to the field through his advocacy, leadership and research.

Time 100 is a yearly list of top 100 influential personalities whose works or deeds have influenced mankind globally. The List is drawn by the equally influential Time Magazine, an American news magazine based in New York City.

Representatives of Bayelsa State government, Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Tarila Tebepah, the pioneer Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebitimitula Nicholas Etebu and other notable members of the BMU community witnessed the event last week.

Appointed October 2, 2024 to succeed Prof Etebu, the new Vice Chancellor assumed office next day, October 3, 2024.

