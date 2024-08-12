Tijani says his UN institute’s appointment validates Nigeria’s achievements in tech skills

Blessing Taiwo

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has expressed confidence in the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in bridging technology skills gap.

Pleased with his appointment to the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Tijani lauded the current administration’s initiatives.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the minister said he was honoured to be invited by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to serve on the board.

Emphasising that the call was a win for Nigeria, he lauded the President Tinubu’s schemes in building capacity.

Tijani said, “the appointment validates Nigeria’s achievements in building capacity and bridging the technology skills gap.