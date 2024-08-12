Champion Newspapers Limited
Tijani says his UN institute’s appointment validates Nigeria’s achievements in tech skills

 Minister of Communications and Digital Economy,  Dr. Bosun Tijani.
Blessing Taiwo
Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has expressed confidence in the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in bridging technology skills gap.
Pleased with his appointment to the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Tijani lauded the current administration’s initiatives.
In a statement issued at the weekend, the minister said he was honoured to be invited by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to serve on the board.
Emphasising that the call was a win for Nigeria, he lauded the President Tinubu’s schemes in building capacity.
Tijani said, “the appointment validates Nigeria’s achievements in building capacity and bridging the technology skills gap.
“My invitation to serve on the UNITAR Board is a win for Nigeria and an acknowledgement of the giant strides made by President Bola Tinubu towards promoting economic and social development.
“Particularly, it is a validation of our efforts and achievements in building capacity and bridging the technology skills gap through our initiatives, including the 3MTTNigeria, the largest talent accelerator in the world.”
