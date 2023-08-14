Three years after, Ex-Lagos lawmaker pays tribute to late Lanre Razak, KLM

Three years after his passage, a former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Segun Olulade has paid glowing tribute to one of the most influential political chieftains in Eipe, Chief Lanre Razak popularly referred to as KLM by his admirers.

Olulade who is fondly called ‘Eleniyan’ (a man of the people) and represented Epe constituency II between 2011 and 2015, described the late Razaq as a phenomenal whose political style had created a vacuum in Epe and beyond.

Aside from being a former Commissioner, KLM was a former member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) which is the highest decision-making body in Lagos State. He played a pivotal role in the political development of the State.

Olulade stated, “Lanre Razak was a phenomenal, political juggernaut, a great leader and fighter.

“He has a great passion for the development of his community primarily Epe and entire state.

“He was committed to human and capital development of his environment. He was someone that had raised so many leaders in Epe and Lagos State.”

The ex-legislstor continued, “His political journey transcends Epe but a national figure politically, who was highly intelligent and resourceful.

“A promoter of traditional institution and a family man. The story of Epe would not be complete without mentioning KLM. I can tell you authoritatively his family and Epe missed his political leadership style.

“He was one of those few people with native intelligence in our society,” Olulade submitted.