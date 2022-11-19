Three policemen shot dead by unknown gunmen in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

Three policemen have been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Agbani, headquarters of Nkanu West local government of Enugu State.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at a roundabout close to the Agbani Divisional Police station a short distance from the town’s main market.

It was learnt that the policemen were on a stop-and-search duty at the spot when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire which brought down the three security operatives.

The killer gang continued to shot sporadically into the air as they fled the scene, scaring the residents and traders many of who took to their heels only to return to discover the lifeless bodies of the victims on the asphalted road.

A video of the incident obtained by The Advocate Saturday afternoon showed sympathizers wailing and lamenting the incessant attacks on the policemen serving in the state by the “unknown gunmen”.

An unidentified young man was heard in the video crying and saying that one of the victims was his brother.

The attack came less than 24 hours after a former Commissioner in the state and erstwhile Chairman of Oji-River Local government area, Chief Gabriel Onuzulike and his elder brother were killed at their Nkpokolo-Achi hometown by gunmen.

The State police command said Saturday that two of the assailants, who came from neighboring Anambra state, were intercepted and neutralized by a joint Police/Army team following a distress call on the incident.

The state police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, who gave an update on the Oji river incident in a statement, said: “Pending the receipt of a detailed report, kindly be informed that preliminary report reveals that two (2) of the assailants, said to have infiltrated into Oji-River from neighbouring Anambra State community, in the evening hours of 18/11/2022, that attacked and murdered one Gabriel Onuzulike (identified as former Chairman of Oji-River LGA and Commissioner in Enugu State Government) and his brother at Nkpokolo-Achi in Oji-River LGA, were neutralized by a Joint Police/Army Team, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident and intercepted the hoodlums at Inyi community of the same LGA, as they were escaping into Anambra State.

“The Team further recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, while a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim and a RAV4 Jeep they used for the heinous criminal operation, amongst other incriminating items, were also recovered.

“Meanwhile, manhunt of the assailants, many of whom escaped into nearby forest with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gun duel, as a result of the superior firepower of the Joint Team, is still ongoing. Further development will be communicated, please.”