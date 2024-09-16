Three gunmen killed while attempting to attack police station in Imo

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri and PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Police Command in Imo on Sunday foiled an attack by hoodlums on Njaba Local Government Area Divisional Police headquarters, Umuakah.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, who said this in a statement on Monday, said three of the hoodlums were neutralised in the successful defensive operation.

Okoye said the attackers, arriving in three Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), launched a violent assault on the headquarters with sporadic gunfire.

“In response, the ever gallant operatives swiftly took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in the neutralisation of three attackers.

“The remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes.

“During the operation, our forces recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, and three vehicles: a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza,” the spokesman disclosed.

According to him, an intense operation, led by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Mr Aboki Danjuma, is currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure justice was served.

The spokesman, who emphasised Danjuma’s commendation for the bravery of the operatives, assured the public that the command remained committed to enhancing internal security in the state.

“The command will continue to take decisive actions against any threats to public peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, hoodlums on Monday attacked a police station in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, leaving behind five unexploded improvised explosive devices (bombs) and killed two police officers.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command have recovered from the scene of gunmen attack unexploded improvised devices.

The statement read in part, “Suspected Arms proscribed group attacked Umunze police station in the early hours of Monday.

“The arsonists invaded the Police facility with the improvised explosives, shooting sporadically, killing two of the police officers on duty, while some parts of the station also caught fire.”

While noting that Joint Security Forces comprising the Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and other security agencies, who recovered five unexploded improvised explosives at the scene are currently on the trail of the arsonists, the PPRO revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam had visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

The statement added, “Unfortunately, two of the Police Operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc, paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.

“Also, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, visited the scene on a spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment,.

“He called on anyone who has any information that will aid the investigation to come forward. He also assured utmost confidentiality to any such information in this regard.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng