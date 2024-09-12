Three die, four injured as car fails brake, rams into market in Anambra

3 die, 4 injured as car rams into market in Anambra

Phil Okose, Onitsha

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed and four sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal crash in Oye Agu Market, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, when a sienna bus reportedly lost control due to brake failure .

According to the President General, PG of Abagana, Chief Ben Okongwu, saying that, “Three persons died in the crash that included an underaged girl while about four sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Mostly affected were petty traders and hawkers who sell their wares along the road and we pray God for the repose of the souls of the dead,” he prayed.

The wares of the victims that included mostly perishables were littered over the scene of the incident even as the injured were rushed to undisclosed hospitals where they were said to be placed on danger list.

Contacted,, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, attributed the crash to brake failure.

She sympathized with the deceased family and wished the victims quick recovery.

She admonished motorists to service their vehicles regularly to comply with minimum safety standards before using the road.

She also warned market women to stop displaying and selling their wares by the road side.

Hear her, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today 11th September, 2024 at Oyiagu Ifete.

“The fatal crash was a lone crash. The driver was identified as Eze Uchechukwu with a commercial Toyota Sienna with registration number: NEN588YX belonging to TRACAS.

“According to eyewitness account, the Toyota sienna failed brake, rammed into Oyiagu market and crashed.

“Seven people comprising one male adult, three female adults, and three female children were involved in the crash.

“One female child was killed.

One male adult, three female adults and 2 female children were injured.

“At the time FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Nteje arrived the scene, they were informed that the injured victims had been taken to Urban Hospital and Maternity for medical attention, while the dead victim was taken to the morgue.

“The vehicle was taken by DTO team Oyeagu,” she stated.