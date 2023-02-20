Three banks burnt as naira scarcity protest rocks Ogun

.Bank workers back down on strike threat on assurances of safety of personnel

At least three banks were torched on Monday as protest over scarcity of new naira notes rocked the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development on telephone, said that Union Bank, First Bank and Keystone Bank branches were attacked by protesters on Monday.

He, however, said policemen have been deployed to the area to quell the situation.

“We are in Sagamu now. The place is seriously burning. They attacked Union Bank and First Bank as well as Keystone Bank. We are there right now”, Oyeyemi said.

Similar protests broke out across states in Nigeria amid scarcity of new naira notes and petrol. Banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were vandalised by aggrieved citizens whose moneys are trapped in the banking system.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday banned old N500 and N1,000 notes and extended the validity of old N200 notes till April 10, 2023 but at least 10 governors have approached the Supreme Court to set aside the directive of the President in the case set to hear on February 22.

The cash crunch and consequent riots come just a few days to the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, spreading fears about the safety of voters on Saturday but the police and other security agencies have assured citizens of maximum safety amid the polls.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, has assured residents of the state of the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property, prevent breakdown of law and order, and improve public safety and security.

The CP further noted that intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State.

He, therefore, warned that the Police will not fold its arms and allow persons with criminal intentions, to hide under any guise whatsoever, to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CP assured that necessary security architecture has been emplaced to protect the peace-loving people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has directed its members to resume work immediately at their various branches after being assured of their safety.

The union advised in the event of any threat of attack by the public without visible protection, they should shut down and move to safe locations until such a time that their safety can be guaranteed.

The union said it took the decision after a meeting of its Central Working Committee to review engagements it had with stakeholders and to implement decisions reached during the meetings.

Following attacks on members of ASSBIFI, other bank workers and the destruction of several branches across various States and the failure of relevant authorities to condemn these acts of violence, the union said it issued a stay-at-home order to its members to safeguard their lives, and properties of their various organisations.

According to the union, since the order was released, there had been several engagements with different bodies and individuals to address “this ugly trend and we have received assurances that adequate security to protect lives and property will be put into place with immediate effect.”

In a statement signed by its National President, Olusoji Oluwole, the union said: “While our Members will resume at their functional branches immediately, the safety and security of their lives remain paramount to us and we continue to demand that visible and adequate security is provided in all operational areas, particularly places that are traditionally known to be volatile.

“In the event of any threat of attack by the public without visible protection, they have been advised to shut down and move to safe locations until such a time that their safety can be guaranteed.

“While our members in locations that were attacked and assets destroyed may be unable to operate, we have advised other members to assess the security situation in their environments before opening for business.

“We are concerned by the inciting and threatening statements following the initial inability of Banks to accept old N1000 and N500 notes based on instruction of the banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The Central Bank of Nigeria should issue a public statement across all their various communication media on the deposit of old notes by the public as the current information is conflicting and confusing.”

