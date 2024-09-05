Threat to “set fire” to PDP controlled states: Edwin Clark wants Wike tried for treason

Elder statesman and the Leader of the Niger Delta, Chief Edwin Clark on Thursday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for him to face treason charges.

He was reacting to the threat by Wike to set fire on the states controlled by Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after their visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

He also clarified his earlier position in 2015 to quit partisan politics.

“I made that statement that I will quit partisan politics in Akure in 2015. But unfortunately something happened when I got to Abuja. What I’m saying today is outside party politics. While I’m still alive, I’ll say it before I leave. I fear nobody except God”, Clark said.

According to Arise News,

Clark in a letter to Egbetokun, read to journalists in Abuja called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow his personal relationship with Wike to jeopardize national interest.

He reminded the IGP of his constitutional duty to uphold the law and order without partiality.

Clark stressed that Wike’s threats not only pose a danger to public peace but also amount to incitement, a serious crime under Nigerian law.

Citing several legal provisions, including the Public Officer Protection Act and the Violence Against Persons Protection Act, Clark called for Wike’s immediate arrest and prosecution.

He said, “Wike has committed treason, he should be arrested with warrant. Wike believes that the only person he respects is the President. Today, Wike is controlling everything, including the judiciary.

“Wike is already dancing naked in the market place, with one leg in the PDP and one left in the APC. Either he wants a structure to protect the money he has stolen in Rivers State or for something else.

“That’s why I am calling on the IGP to investigate Wike, otherwise Nigeria will be in serious trouble. The youths of the States he threatened to set on fire won’t sit down and watch him do that.”

He expressed disappointment that a serving Minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could make such inflammatory statements.

“It is a flagrant disrespect on the person of President Tinubu and a threat to public peace,” Clark wrote, questioning Wike’s moral authority and demanding accountability for his actions.

He also criticized Wike’s alleged accumulation of wealth during his time in office as governor of Rivers State, questioning the sources of his wealth and accusing him of using state resources for personal advantages.

He called for a thorough investigation into Wike’s finances and property acquisitions, particularly in Rivers State and Abuja.

Clark called on PDP leaders and Nigerians who value justice and peace to stand united against Wike’s “inordinate ambition” to control the political structure of Rivers State.

He called on all concerned parties to uphold the party’s constitution and use all constitutional means to resist any unlawful actions by the FCT Minister.