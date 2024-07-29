Thousands of MTN users laments blockage in Jos

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Thousands of Plateau citizens using Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) have continued lamenting as they struggle to reactivate their lines barred by the service providers.

Daily Champion who monitored the situation at the MTN head office in Jos, Hill station round about and Tilley Gaddo House, Monday morning saw long queues of persons struggling to unbarr their lines.

It was observed that the blockage of the said MTN phone numbers was as result of non linkage to National Identification number NIN, as earlier directed by the network providers for users to link their NIN with their phone number.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the victims, Uche Okafor said his MTN line was barred since Saturday morning, and that he can’t make or receive calls including text messages.

Okafor revealed he had since linked his NIN with his number. He accused the network service providers of not giving him a prior notification before they barred his line.

“They should have notified us that something is going to happen but all of a sudden, they shutdown our network. Look at the kind of suffering people are going through since, from Saturday, Sunday and today Monday.”

“Economy has suffered due to this blockage. Therefore, I am appealing to the Federal Government to at least consider the plight of the people and address this immediately.

