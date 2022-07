Odunitan Ayeni, Abuja

An Abuja-based Non Governmental Organization borne with passion to cater for the old people in the Society is set to put smiles on the faces of this category of people in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

According to the group about 2, 000 aged in the area had so far benefited from various projects initiated by the NGO since it started few years ago.

Hope for Old Initiative is to build and enhance the welfare of the ordinary aged Nigerians through literacy, advocacy, intervention and the reposition of human capital and material resources for the promotion of life and sustainable development in the Society.

Speaking on the recent successess recorded by Hopefold, President and founder Hope for Old Initiatives, Emmanuel Felix said a lot of people have benefited from the organisation.

He said, “when we started the first programme we had was in Dukpa village, I can tell you that more than eight hundreds people benefited from the organisation through the provision of medical treatment, free food stuff, free clothing and was a big one then

“We also had another mega programme in Paiko village which was in collaboration with NYSC then, more than one thousand people received free reading glasses, we have more than twenty Medical Doctors from various hospitals present, rendering services free to thousands of people, providing free medical treatment, free food, bags of rice, Maggie, a lot of noodles were distributed to people and we had anotherk major programme in Kwali Area Council which was in Dafar village,” he said.

“we are also planning another programme in Giri village now, we found out that, a lot of request are on ground, communities are already inviting “Hope for Old Initiative” to come and assisting them with our programmes, so we are doing that and God is helping the organisation, he said.

He however complained that Hope for Old initiative is yet to get Government intervention, which according to him shows that the group is only after assisting the poor elderly people in the society who have nobody to care for them.

He said, “whatever we are have been doing, we bring out the money from our pockets, and source the remaining ones from the public.

The NGO’s boss expressed hope that elderly people in Nigeria will soon laugh as the organisation has already acquired twenty hectare of land in Ogun state.

He said that “we want to build first class centre for elderly that we can find nowhere in the world and this is our future planning,” he continued, “there is going to be first class and specialized hospital for elderly people in that Establishment, as well as Data Bank for elderly people in that place, Security Outfit, Educational centre, Recreational centre, in fact, it’s going to be a centre that can speak to the aged people’s comfort,” he maintained.

Hopefold boss added that, “with the prove here, we have been working with Gwagwalada area council as we are planning for a programme in Giri village here in Abuja very soon which will gulp not less than 7 million naira for the old people in and around the FCT,” Felix said.

He said, concerning the programme, Hopeful Initiative has approached Gwagwalada Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Jibrin-Giri and he has approved it.

“Department of Social Development Centre of the Area Council are also aware of the programme, as at three days ago, the organisation team and some members of department were working tiredlessly with Chiefs and Community leaders of Giri Village, now we are on enumeration in the Village”, he said.

Hope for Old Initiative’s Chairman/CEO said the youth and the elderly ones in the society are more important and should be treated as such.

His words, “we in this organisation believe that theh elderly ones are the most senior citizens, they are the custodian of our cultural heritage, if we do away with the elderly ones, then we have done away with our culture and if our culture is very important to us, then we need to imbibe the culture of taking care of elderly people”, he said.

According to Felix, the group is in partnership with the Ministry of social centre, Ministry of women affairs just to mention a few, he said “our team is preparing to go for a random courtesy visit of these Ministries,” he concluded.

Speaking on the Initiative, Elder Peter Adewale, the Assistant to the CEO said what prompted him to join Hope Initiative was because of the vision he had to take care of elderly ones.

He added that “anything that I do, i am also preparing for my future and it necessary to take care of elderly ones, i am even in support of the organisation to make sure that there is a progress and to do all it takes to assist this category of people.

“As I assist others, am also assisting myself and by implications assisting the society in general to make sure that all our programmes are carried out accordingly,” he said

Elder Adewale added that, ” the vision that we have is for 2029 and it will surely come to pass, because we intend empower at least 10million vulnerable people to make sure they are well cater for”, he said.

Mr Nicolas Leam, a volunteer and the Head of media in the organisation said, ‘Hope for old initiative is basically for the aged in the society and the organisation is set up to cater for the old ones, we saw aged people’s needs with special attention, hence the organisation was birthed.

The group’s staffing cuts across both regular and volunteer workers that numbered over twenty abled men and women working to cater for the Old Nigerians.

Speaking about the staff strength of the NGO, Nicolas said, “the number of staff that are with the organisation now and some volunteers are well catered for.

He therefore advised the youth to stand up for a course, developing passion for not profit services as well as elderly ones in our society, just as he’s doing.

Meanwhile, when contacted on the Council’s readiness to assist Hopefold to put up the upcoming events, Head of Department, HoD, Social Development Centre Department, Gwagwalada Area council Ahjia. Ahjazara Mohammed said the newly inaugurated Abubakar Jibrin-led administration is yet to settle down to attend to such request.

“Area council do render assistant to NGO’s by supporting them materially, like providing them with food stuff, clothes and many other utilities.

“Though they wrote a proposal to the area council for assistant and we are still studying it”, she said.

She added that the administration met zero account which made it not to have some projects at hand.

“Depending on what we have, I mean capital at hand, if the area council is buoyant enough, we will assist them, and we do celebrate aged people in our Area Council here”.

“The administration just came in and they met the council on zero level account, because they met a lot of debts on ground, they are trying to settle down so that things will work well for the area council, and that is why I can not tell you a particular achievement so far, but we intend to embark on many projects soon,” she said

Hope for Old Initiative started in 2006, but registered and recognised by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2010 with it’s headquarters in Gwagwalada, Abuja.