Those wishing Akeredolu dead ‘ll die before him –Jimoh Ibrahim

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Billionaire business mogul and Senator representing Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has declared that those wishing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Dead would die before him.

Piqued by the way Akeredolu’s health was turned to national discourse, Senator Ibrahim said those who wished the governor dead would die before him.

He wondered why the medical issue of Akeredolu was turned to something out of this world as if he’s the first to fall sick.

Senator Ibrahim noted that immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari was sick for a very long time but didn’t gather raise much dust as Akeredolu’s.

He said: “I want to express my displeasure in the way people are talking about Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu:’s health as if he’s the first public officeHolders to fall sick.

“We are all in this country when former President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country for medical attention for about six months.

“I can bet you, those wicked and evil people who are wishing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu dead will die before him by God’s grace.

The All Progressives Congress has reacted angrily to reports which quoted the National Chairman; Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as stating that the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was critically sick and incapacitated,

While reacting to the story in a statement, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary said the headline, “Akeredolu in state of extreme incapacity, hospitalised,’ bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage, sponsored by desperate politicians.”

Omisore said the national chairman was indeed excited at reports on the rate of recovery of the Ondo State governor and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

“It, therefore, smacks of mischief and unabashed abandonment of professional ethics for reporters to present this gross misrepresentation, a mischievous twist, as news. At no time did the National Chairman mention that the governor was in a state of “extreme incapacity” in the meeting of 10th July 2023 or anytime for that matter.”

Omisore stated that the governor “evidently, was not in any critical state that should warrant this clearly reprehensible conduct as he still sent a post to the Executive Council Committee platform.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore the news as the contents therein exist in the realm of the imagination of workers of iniquity.

“Mr. Governor is NOT incapacitated. He will return to his duty as soon as the doctors certify him fully fit to do so,” the statement concluded.