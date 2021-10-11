Thomas, Dahiru-Umar lead delegates as NAIPCO confab opens Oct 14

All is now set for the hosting of this year’s annual insurance and pension conference of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO). The event which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 14, 2021 is expected to have in attendance, top notch operators if the nation’s insurance and pension industries with the nation’s commissioner for Insurance Mr O. S Thomas and Director General of the National Pension Commission Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar leading delegates to the event.

With the theme, ‘COVID-19 Impact On Financial Inclusion; Opportunities for Insurance and Pension Sectors.’ The event is to hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos. Experts from the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial service sector have been invited to deliberate on the theme extensively

According to the Chairman of the association, Mr. Chuks Udo Okonta, the theme of the conference is apt as the country continues to grapple with the multiplier effects of COVID-19 on the entire economy as well as financial service sector.

This, he stressed, has led to disruption of the entire financial space of which insurance and pension should play critical roles in financial inclusion and emancipation of Nigerians.

To make the event live up to expectations, the Former Director General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga is expected to be the Keynote Speaker while the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas; Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar and the pioneer Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Chairman, Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Ahmad Muhammed; are Special Guests of Honour.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Insurance Brokers Limited, Prince Feyisayo Soyewo, is to chair the epoch event.

Similarly, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Ganiyu Musa; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Wale Odutola; among others, have confirmed their presence at the event.

Chairman, 2021 NAIPCO Conference Planning Committee, Mr. Modestus Anaesoronye, disclosed that the conference promises to meet and surpass expectations as consumer groups will also be present to voice their concerns about insurance and pension services.

He said the conference would be a convergence point between the insurance and pension operators and the public who awaits information on how the two concepts can better their lives and enhance financial inclusion.

