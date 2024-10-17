There’s no impeachment threat against Akpabio, says media aide.

There’s no impeachment threat against Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has advised Nigerians to disregard stories of his planned impeachment describing it as fake news and a figment of the reporters imagination and ethical deficit.

Recall that an online publication, OrderPaper Nigeria on Wednesday, authored a mischievous story titled “DSS Takes Over National Assembly Amid Impeachment Speculations Against Senate President Akpabio”, which has been disseminated by other media outlets.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh in a statement on Wednesday said the report was a figment of the reporters imagination and ethical deficit.

He said “Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wishes to state without equivocation that the speculation and misinformation circulating about an alleged impeachment plot against him is the handiwork of fifth columnists who are perpetual merchants of misinformation and purveyors of mischief.

“As a Head of one of the Arms of government, the President of the Senate categorically denies these baseless claims and reaffirms his commitment to transformational leadership of the Senate particularly and effectively collaborates with the other arms of government. There is no crack in the Upper Chamber and no Senator or Caucus is plotting any impeachment against the President of the Senate. Every Senator is focused on raising the bar of Legislative Agenda and Nation building.

The allegations are nothing but a desperate attempt to create division and discord among the esteemed senators. It’s unfortunate that some individuals would resort to spreading falsehoods to promote the invidious reins of their blackmail enterprise.

Senator Godswill Akpabio remains focused on the implementation of the 10th Senate’s Legislative Agenda and working tirelessly to address the pressing National issues of growth and prosperity.

The Senate President will not be distracted by these unfounded rumours and wants to assure the public that his commitment to Nigeria’s progress remains unwavering.

We therefore urge the public to disregard these baseless claims and instead focus on the meaningful work being done by the Senate to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

Hon Eseme Eyiboh Special Adviser Media and Publicity

Office of the Senate President