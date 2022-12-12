There won’t be progress in Nigeria if insecurity is not tackled –Chief Mba

Chief Chinenye Thompson Oha Mba former two-time Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State and currently Chief of Staff to the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state speaks to ISAAC NGUMAH on insecurity, corruption, 2023 general elections, among other issues. Excerpts:

What can you say on the state of insecurity in the country?

Insecurity in this country has been a problem and it is the major problems of this country, insecurity brings unemployment, it brings a lot of things including corruption. When there is insecurity, the people don’t do their normal job; they don’t do what they are supposed to do and it makes the country to be unprogressive. There is no development both agriculturally and economically, among others. In as much insecurity is not tackled, this country is finished and there will no place like Nigeria again because with insecurity, people are kidnapped; people are killed here and there, and there is no progress. The government has to take the bulls by the horns to tackle insecurity. Unless that is done, we will just be wasting our time unnecessarily. We are in democracy, what the government needs to do is to tackle insecurity in the country.

How do you see the terror alert in Abuja few days ago?

I am not a security agent and cannot give guidelines or hint on that; it is duty of the security agent to checkmate and correct that alert.

President Buhari has promised to end insecurity before his tenure elapses. Do you believe him?

Somebody that has stayed seven and half years plus in power could not do anything about insecurity would now end it in three to four months, how possible? It cannot be possible because he has kept a lukewarm attitude towards it. He has not done anything to solve the insecurity problems; he has not taken any action all this while. Is it now that he wants to take the action to stop the insecurity?.

Should Nigerians obey call for self defence against insecurity in the country?

If Danjuma, a retired Lieutenant-General, has said such, who am I, a bloody civilian, to go against that? Let us believe that the military must have seen far before he made such a statement.

What can you say on the recent floods that have affected some states in Nigeria?

The government of the country has failed us. the government should be alive to its responsibility by building dams in strategic places to take care of the flooding before it occurs.

Many Nigerians are advocating for restructuring and state police. What is your take?

That is the only answer to the problems of this country, restructuring country where every state will develop according to his or her strength. You cannot be robbing Peter to pay Paul. It will be good if the country has a central government that controls defence; that controls finance; that controls the finance of the country; that controls external affairs but the internal affairs of these states should be monitored by the respective States. State police is obtainable anywhere; go to US, go to civilized countries of the world, you see it even though you are going to see community police everywhere. How can you have a policeman who is from Borno State to know what is happening in Imo State? Does he know the terrain in Imo State? The state police is enviable and accepted and restructuring doesn’t mean creating of countries or dividing of the country it; allows States to develop according to their own resources.

What can you say on the currency redesign?

it is going to be the best that happen to this country because civilized country redesign their own CURRENCY from time to time and I made to understand that for the past 20 yrs nothing has been done in this country and we see our money if the stories we are hearing some politicians packing billions of naira is anything to go by, the economy of this country has been messed up so the redesign of the currency will be an answer to checkmate all this rubbish.

How do you see react to INEC’s decision that the use of technology is sacrosanct?

If we are among the developed nations that would have been the best answer but in a situation which you don’t even have network in your phone and in a situation when communication is very bad, how will it work out? There are some certain things that the government would have put in place that will make it workable but in a situation that there is no light to power all these gadgets to carry out all these technology, how do you think it can be achieved?

On the newly-signed Electoral law, is it possible for us to have a free and fair election in 2023?

Let the government implement it and that would be the best. Everything lies on the government in this country for implementation. If we can implement our policies, things will move well. Our problem is to implement our policies in this country.

What is the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for a free and fair election in 2023?

Every right thinking human being wants a free and fair election; that will be the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants a free and fair election.

What is the plan of Ohanaeze that Igbo are not being harassed or molested in Lagos during the 2023 election?

Why should you single out the Igbo? Are there not Hausa and ijaw in Lagos? There are other tribes in Lagos. You journalists, why do you single out the Igbo? Everybody should go his/her normal duties. This is democracy, feel free to interact to move around to vote for the candidates of your choice.

What is your view on Muslim-Muslim ticket?

We have seen it before; I am a man who advocate for transparency and quality. There is nothing like bringing two good candidates to contest an election, but we have got; it wrong. Religion has taken a tour of this nation called Nigeria; the politicians have pitched brothers together in order to fight for them to get what they want. Religion has been a problem to this country. I am telling you if there is no religion, people will live happily, move freely and interact anywhere they want. There will be equity and there will be justice. You don’t say I am a Muslim, I am a Christian. What of countries that don’t have religion, don’t you see how progressive they are? So, one of our problems in this country is religion; until we start to think that this Hausa man is your brother, this Igbo man is your brother, we will not achieve anything.

What can you say on the state of the nation?

The current situation we are now, the nation is completely a failure and we have big problems and that problems is that politicians have failed us and we continue to recycle leadership. We have continued to recycle failed leadership. Somebody as a governor failed as a governor; he will mingle his way to the Senate; go and hid in shame, somebody who failed as a Senator, how can he perform well as a governor. Somebody who has been living a dubious life as a House of Rep after finishing will now find a way to hide in the Senate to be protected. Somebody who failed as a top civil se4vant will now go for ambassador to go and hide in another country. I weep for this country called Nigeria; the country has failed his citizens, the children. It is a shame, very big shame, we are not moving forward as a country. A country that is rich in the necessary mineral resources, one of highest blessed by God in this part of the world but misused; see our politicians have messed up abroad but when they come back here, they are like Kings. Some are languishing in jails over there. We have the likes of former Senate President and deputy Senate President being jailed, are you not ashamed as journalist to identify yourself as a Nigeria? Well, there is nothing we can do in as much as we continue to recycle our failed leaders. Somebody will retire as General in the Army will be going for President; some will retire as a General will find himself in the Senate; how do you think he is going to perform? The only ambition is to amass wealth to step on the poor. The laws of the country are made for the poor. If you steal goat, you go to jail but they will steal millions of naira and they will leave them with a package and cover them with humanity.

For a better society