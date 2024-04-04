There will be massive development ,and infrastructure if voted into power says Bulodiseye

Story by Elizabeth Vincent Yenagoa

The local government campaign in Bayelsa

State was marked by intense competition and strategic Key areas like Yenagoa, with crucial battlegrounds.

Yenagoa’ playing a significant role due to its historical voting strength, while faced political tensions, winning the capital city is one of the most important thing any candidate is interested.

The candidate for yenagoa local government Hon Bulodiseye Ndiwari and vice Hon Enize Josephine , The councilor yenagoa ward four Hon Harcourt Godspower Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

Moving the campaign train to Agudama Epie were son’s and daughters of the community gave them warm atmosphere,

Meanwhile hon Ndiwari appreciate the people for show of love, and promise if voted into power their will be massive infrastructure in the LGA and urge them to vote PDP come April 6.

Elder Israel Igoli also advise the party faithful to be united in order to win the Saturday elections , and ensure PDP will be given victory.

Comrade Loveday Akumoda, publicity /media secretary express satisfaction, over the massive turn out of Agudama, people appreciate them .