There is no end to projects, prioritize within priorities – Obasanjo charges Adeleke  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to prioritize important projects within priorities, adding that there is no end to infrastructural projects.

He commended the Governor for proving critics wrong by being a dancing but hardworking governor in his governance of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning VIP Lodge at the Government House, Osogbo, on Sunday evening, Obasanjo charged the Governor to continue with the good works, stressing that just like Nigeria, Osun State is complex, but not difficult to govern.

He said: “Some people once despise you that you are a dancer but I said only happy people dance, you are my dancing partner.

“In project to handle, there is no end to it but you have to prioritize within priorities, I am happy that you are taking them one after the other. But let them know that you tried your best because there are records that eyes would see and mouth will say.

“You are working on roads, don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provision for the people to have jobs and they will work.

“Many Yoruba people want to work but what is impeding that is the road to ply. When we provide wherewithal for them, they would work. I will plead with you to continue with that. Many people use to say something about Nigeria and you can say that about any state.

“With my experience, Nigeria is a complex country but Nigeria is not a difficult country to rule, maybe one can also say the same that Osun State is a complex state but Osun State is not a difficult state to rule.

“You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God. You have to be a man of character and attribute that everybody will see that Ademola Adeleke, when he sees opportunity to dance, he would dance but is a man of integrity, honest and hardwork, it is very important. When light comes, darkness vanishes.”

Earlier, Adeleke revealed the VIP Lodge would enable his administration to minimise the cost of hosting important personalities visiting the state.

“In an era of clamour for reduction in cost of running government, we seek to reduce cost of hosting important personalities who are visiting the State.

“With this structure completed, we have achieved a major milestone in cost efficiency”, he said

