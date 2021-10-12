There can’t be unity, without justice, equity, former Senate President, Wabara declares

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has declared that there can be no national unity without justice and equity in the country.

The elder statesman, in his assessment of the current security challenges in the land, concluded that it will be difficult to foster national unity in the face of injustice and lack of equity.

The former Senate President made the declaration on Tuesday at the Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye Annual Birthday 7th Lecture Series 2021, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

The theme of the birthday lecture is entitled: “Security and National Unity in Difficult Times”.

The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi , the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum delivered the lecture.

Wabara, who is the Chairman of the occasion along Ekiti state governor, called on the Federal Government to stop what he described as its knee-jerk approach towards ending the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Rather, the former Chairman of the National Assembly challenged the central government to investigate the cause of insecurity and “look deep down and design solutions” needed to tackle the problem.

The former President of the Senate said the topic is “as basic and important to our today’s polity, just as oxygen, blood and water are to the human body”, adding that he is disturbed by the extent of violence being unleashed on Nigerians.

“Every morning when I have to open the pages of newspapers or read through posts on social media, my heart cut at the extent of violence being unleashed on citizens of Nigeria.

“There are stories of killings, kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and herders ’/farmers brouhaha from the North-East, North-West and North-Central part of the country.

“The same way, we are bombarded with stories of violence, armed robbery, kidnapping and herdsmen infractions from the South-West, South-East and South-South. It is just like, everywhere you go, there is violence and killings.

“Besides, there have been growing agitations for self-determination from the South-East and South-West in recent years.

“In recent days, the news media was awash with stories credited to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, where he threatened that the Federal Government would declare a state of emergency in Anambra State, in view of the wanton killings taking place there.

“Well, my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promptly reacted and told the Federal Government to back off such thoughts. In the same vein, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, PANDEF and other nationality groups have spoken.

“Rather than adopting the knee-jerk approach in tackling the myriads of security problems facing the country currently, the government at the centre needs to look deep down and design solutions.

“I think it is our elders that say when a child falls, he keeps his gaze in front. But when an elder falls, he looks back, to seek out the cause of the fall. That exactly is what Nigeria should be doing right now.

“I am glad that interactions like this will oblige us the ingredients needed to get to the roots of our failures as a nation and the solutions that would lift us beyond the morass.

“It will afford us to signpost the point of departure from the noble ideals that kept Nigeria one beyond the civil war and for 61 years thus far.

“Without justice and equity, it will be difficult to foster national unity. Without justice and equity, we will be driving at the Orwellian kind of society, if not the state of nature, where some animals would be more equal than others.

“We need not debate the fact that such a situation can only lead to relentless agitation, where upheavals reign. A society like ours, in desperate need of development, cannot be home to relentless crises as we have witnessed in recent years”, Wabara said.

The former President of the Senate congratulated Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye on his commitment to the country and for showing leadership by instituting this birthday lecture.

“We must remain very grateful to people like Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye, former Chief Whip of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the House of Representatives, who currently serves as the Special Adviser, Strategy and Political Matters in the cabinet of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

“Once again, I congratulate Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye, simply called Babs, for his commitment to our nation and for showing leadership by instituting this birthday lecture,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde; former Governor Rashidi Ladoja and his wife, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin; and former Chief of Staff to Oyo State governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, among others.

For a better society